Scotty McCreery, wife Gabi’s dog Moose has helped prepare them for kids: “He’s the man”

Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, are about to become parents for the first time, but they’ve already gotten some practice in with their dog, Moose.

The couple welcomed the yellow Lab into their family in 2019 when he was 3 months old. In the years since, the couple has given him a dream life that includes hikes through the mountains in their home state of North Carolina and indulging in Moose’s favorite activity — swimming.

“Sometimes he gets a little sassy with us, if he only wants to eat at certain times or whatever. But it’s like, ‘You get to run around, we’ll take you to the beach, you get to go hiking in the mountains and swimming in waterfalls,'” Scotty describes of their relationship with Moose, noting that the pup has a “good life.”

The singer adds that they spend a lot of time at Gabi’s parents’ lake house so Moose can swim in the lake (oftentimes chasing kayakers for a half mile). And if the way they dote on Moose is any indication of how they’ll be as parents, it’s safe to say their child will be loved and cared for. Scotty shared with People that having Moose was “great training for kids one day.”

“He loves going to his boarding. They call it Pet Resort and Spa. They have a pool for him and they send us pictures, he’s loving life,” Scotty adds. “I can’t even remember life without Moose. It’s so funny because now, nobody ever asks, ‘How are you doing?’ or ‘How are you and Gabi?’ It’s, ‘How’s Moose doing?’ That’s all we ever get nowadays is, ‘How’s Moose?’ But we love it. He’s the man.”

Scotty and Gabi are expecting a baby boy in November.

