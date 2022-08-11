Scotty McCreery celebrates success of three consecutive #1 hits

ABC/Christopher Willard

Scotty McCreery is riding high on the success of his recent singles.

This week, Scotty was presented with plaques commemorating his three consecutive singles that have sat at #1 on country radio: “In Between,” “You Time” and current multiweek #1, “Damn Strait.” He also received plaques for Gold certification by the RIAA for each track.

The chart-topping success brought back childhood memories of longing to be a country star, Scotty said in a sentimental Instagram post.

“Wish I could tell 10 year old Scotty practicing guitar on the end of his bed… One day he’d get to celebrate 3 #1 singles in the morning and then play the Grand Ole @Opry that night,” the singer writes alongside a gallery of photos, including the plaque ceremony, him with his pregnant wife, Gabi, outside the Opry marquee and in his dressing room backstage.

“In Between” was the final single released off the American Idol winner’s 2018 album, Seasons Change. Both “You Time” and “Damn Strait” are featured on his latest album, Same Truck.

Scotty and Gabi are expecting their first child this fall.

