Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw to headline the inaugural GoldenSky Country Music Festival in California

Sam Hunt and Tim McGraw are leading the bill of a brand-new festival this fall, according to Billboard.

The event, called the GoldenSky Country Music Festival, will take place October 15-16 in Sacramento’s Discovery Park. Other country acts joining the lineup include Brothers Osborne, Midland, Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Lindsay Ell, Brian Kelley — solo artist and one half of the now-defunct Florida Georgia Line — and Diamond Rio.

Sacramento’s local culture will be on full display, with an area of food options and souvenirs on offer, plus a beer festival component featuring over 100 regional craft beers, ciders and seltzers. Admission to the beer fest is free with purchase of entry to see the music, until May 6. After that, beer fest admission can be tacked on to a festival pass for an extra cost.

Festival-goers can also avail themselves of the Loud Lounge, which is geared towards the cannabis community, or catch NCAA and NFL games at the Fieldhouse sports bar. GoldenSky also features the River City Saloon and Dance Hall, which will provide daily line-dancing and partner two-stepping, plus lessons in both styles.

Passes go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

