Sam Hunt parties with Rob Gronkowski onstage at the Florida Strawberry Festival

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible

Sam Hunt played a headlining set at Florida’s Strawberry Festival over the weekend, and he had a very special guest join him onstage.

During his show-closing performance of “Body Like a Back Road,” Sam invited Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski — known to his fans as “Gronk” — to join him in the spotlight. Gronk was clearly a fan, singing and dancing along to Sam’s hit single as he bent over to greet fans in the front rows.

Sam has been absent from the spotlight ever since news broke that he was getting divorced from his wife Hannah Lee Fowler, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child. Sam and Hannah never publicly announced the pregnancy, but court documents pertaining to the divorce reveal that she’s due in May.

Sam’s newest release is “Wishful Drinking,” a duet with Ingrid Andress.

