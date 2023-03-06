Sam Hunt invites you to spend your Summer on the Outskirts with him

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Need summer plan ideas? Sam Hunt has you covered. The “Body Like a Back Road” singer has unveiled his new Summer on the Outskirts Tour, with Brett Young and Lily Rose serving as opening acts.

The tour launches on July 6 in Hartford, Connecticut, and hits cities such as Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, New York City, Raleigh and St. Louis, before wrapping up in Raleigh, North Carolina, on September 9.

Fans can get early access to tickets via the Verizon Up presale on March 7 at 10 a.m. local time, before general sales open on March 10 at 10 a.m. local time on Sam’s website. VIP packages, including access to the Sam Hunt VIP Lounge, a VIP-exclusive gift item and more will be available on Live Nation’s VIP Nation.

Sam is currently sailing on country radio with his buoyant single, “Water Under The Bridge,” while Brett’s “You Didn’t” is No. 12 and climbing on the Mediabase country chart. Lily’s latest release is her song “Truth Is.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.