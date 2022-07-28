Sam Hunt drops out of Boots and Hearts 2022 due to “ongoing government restrictions”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sam Hunt will no longer be able to make his headlining engagement at the upcoming Boots and Hearts Festival in Canada.

“Unfortunately, due to ongoing government restrictions, Sam Hunt will not be able to perform at Boots & Hearts Music Festival on August 5,” reads a statement from the singer’s social media. “We were hopeful that these restrictions would be lifted as the date got closer, but it’s now apparent that won’t happen.”

Sam didn’t specify which government restrictions were keeping him from making his set, but some fans speculated that it might have something to do with the COVID-19 vaccine requirements necessary for travel into Canada.

Currently, travelers coming into the country must have received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Boots and Hearts festival, held annually in Burl’s Creek, Ontario, will take place over four days between August 4-7. Shania Twain and Florida Georgia Line are each headlining a day, with Walker Hayes on deck to headline a special kick-off party on August 4.

In his post, Sam explained that the festival “secured a great replacement” to perform in his stead; Boots and Hearts later announced that Jake Owen will take over Sam’s Friday night slot.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.