Sam Hunt and wife Hannah Fowler file for divorce, Fowler announces she’s pregnant

Sam Hunt and his wife Hannah Fowler are getting divorced.

On Monday, TMZ broke the news that Fowler had filed for divorce from Hunt after nearly five years of marriage. In the paperwork filed in Tennessee, Fowler reveals that she is pregnant and due in May. She cites “inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery” as the reasons for the separation.

The documents also state that Fowler is requesting primary custody of their child, alimony and child support, as well as that “the parties be awarded their respective separate property.”

Hunt and Fowler have yet to speak publicly on the matter.

The two met around 2008 and dated on-and-off for several years before getting engaged in 2016. They married on April 15, 2017 in Hunt’s native Cedartown, GA.

Hunt’s breakthrough album, Montevallo, was inspired by Fowler. Numerous songs he’s penned over the years are also about their relationship, including “Downtown’s Dead” and “Drinkin’ Too Much.”

