Ryan Hurd wonders “What Are You Drinking” in his moody new video

ABC

Ryan Hurd is following up his chart-topping Maren Morris duet, “Chasing After You,” with another new track off his Pelago album called “What Are You Drinking.”

The singer shared the music video for the song this week, setting its introspective lyrics against shadowy footage of himself playing piano in a dark basement. As the song plays out, the basement starts to flood, the light coming narrowly through windows as the song hits its emotional peak.

“Are you raisin’ up champagne? Is there a tear in your Tanqueray?” Ryan sings in the chorus of his new song. “Are you heartbroke? Are you doin’ fine? / I wanna know, what are you drinking tonight?”

You can hear “What Are You Drinking” live at a show near you: Ryan just kicked off his headlining Tour de Pelago. Earlier this month, the singer also stopped by ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform another track off the album, “Pass it On.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.