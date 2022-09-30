Russell Dickerson’s self-titled third studio album is officially on its way

Triple Tigers Records

Russell Dickerson returns this week to announce his third studio album, a self-titled project boasting 15 tracks — all of which he co-wrote.

The singer says the new music will continue to share his story with his fans, fleshing out his introspective side while also delivering the energetic onstage personality that concertgoers already know and love.

“No matter how far we get into this, I want people to know it’s still me,” Russell reflects. “I’m still the hyper, outgoing, fun-loving crazy dude onstage. But also these songs are so meaningful to me. It’s not all hype and smoke and lights. I am a songwriter, I trust my instincts, and now my instincts are telling me to share 100 percent me, and creatively just let it flow.”

Russell Dickerson is set to arrive on November 4, but ahead of release day, the singer is sharing one of its tracks, the anthemic “I Wonder,” along with a music video to match.

Russell’s new album is available to pre-save and pre-order now.

