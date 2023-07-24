Russell Dickerson taps Flo Rida for “Beauty and the Beach” remix

Courtesy of Triple Tigers Records

Need a new summer jam? Fret not, Russell Dickerson has you covered with his new remix of “Beauty and the Beach” featuring Flo Rida.

“Country is definitely my first love, but I have always appreciated other genres as well. I’ve been a big fan of Flo Rida’s music for years and to have him on the remix is just insane,” Russell says of his collaboration with the rapper.

“He brings such a great energy to the track and I’m so pumped with how it turned out. Can’t wait for the RD Fam to blast this all summer!” adds Russell.

“Beauty and the Beach” first appeared on Russell’s latest EP, Three Months Two Streets Down, which arrived in June.

You can catch Russell on his headlining Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour, which kicks off in Philadelphia on September 21. For tickets, visit russelldickerson.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.