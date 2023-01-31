Runaway June is racing to sing for St. Jude

ABC

Their name already includes the word run, so who better to play for a marathon than Runaway June?

The “Buy My Own Drinks” hitmakers will be the post-race entertainment Saturday, April 22, after the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville. The music will go from 10:30 a.m. CT until noon just outside Music City’s Nissan Stadium.

Last year Runaway June released their latest single, “Broken Hearts Do Broken Things,” as well as the new holiday song “Cowboy for Christmas” with new lead singer Stevie Woodward. Just last week Natalie Stovall revealed she’d been in the hospital, but is now on the mend from serious fibroid surgery. Meanwhile, group founder Jennifer Wayne‘s busy with her daughter Lily Maria, who’ll be 1 in April.

Of course, the race raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Memphis nonprofit founded by comedian Danny Thomas that works to cure childhood diseases — and famously never gives families a bill.

