Report: Sam Hunt’s wife withdrew her divorce complaint just hours after filing to end their marriage

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Sam Hunt and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, might not be splitting after all.

According to court documents obtained by People, Hannah Lee filed for divorce on Friday but withdrew her complaint shortly thereafter. To make matters even more complicated, Hannah Lee is apparently about six months pregnant with the couple’s first child, a fact they hadn’t yet shared with the public.

When she first filed the paperwork, Hannah Lee cited “adultery” and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reasons for the split. The documents also stated that she was seeking primary custody of the couple’s unborn child, who is due to arrive in May, and requesting alimony and child support.

Although she withdrew her divorce complaint, Hannah Lee did ask that the petition be “voluntarily nonsuited without prejudice,” which means she can file for divorce again in the future if she chooses to do so.

Sam and Hannah Lee have been married since April 2017. Sam’s debut album, Montevallo, takes its name from her hometown and contains several songs inspired by their love story.

