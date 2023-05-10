Remember when The Band Perry performed “Chainsaw” at the ACMs? Kimberly Perry does, for many reasons

Kimberly Perry‘s debut single as a solo artist, “If I Die Young (Pt. 2),” is out now.

The track arrives after The Band Perry announced that they’re “taking a creative break as a group.” The acclaimed band, which shot to fame with their global hit “If I Die Young,” has won multiple ACM awards, including New Artist of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year.

Chatting with ABC Audio recently, Kimberly took a trip down memory lane to share her favorite memory from the ACMs.

“I think my favorite ACM memory [was when] Reid and Neil and I got to open the show one year with our song called ‘Chainsaw.’ We wanted to drop some confetti, but I didn’t know that they had actually double-loaded the confetti cannon,” Kimberly recalls. “So when it shot out, it was like, I mean, a snowstorm.”

“Part of me was like, OK, now everybody’s attention is on this confetti. The pressure’s off. I can do anything at this point. I’m not nervous,” she adds.

While the high-energy performance was fun, what they didn’t expect was for confetti to get tangled in a country superstar’s hair.

“It was about 15 minutes before we went to commercial break, and I just remember beautiful, sweet Carrie Underwood had confetti in her hair for the first 15 minutes of the show. We got in big trouble for that later,” Kimberly remembers with a laugh.

﻿”If I Die Young (Pt. 2)” is the lead single off Kimberly’s forthcoming debut solo EP, BLOOM, due out June 9.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, will stream live on Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.