Relive CMA Fest 2022 with upcoming ABC special hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King

ABC/Robby Klein

It seems like just yesterday that country fans from across the world were filing into Nashville for CMA Fest — one of the biggest music events of the year — but it’s already been a month and a half since the festival wrapped.

Fortunately, in the coming weeks, you can revisit all the CMA Fest fun with an ABC special hosted for the first time by Dierks Bentley and Elle King.

“I think Elle brings so much to the table,” says Dierks of his co-host and “Worth a Shot” duet partner. “Onstage she’s just a riot and also super talented — a great combination of talent with comedic humor. A lot of spontaneous moments between the two of us and just a lot of laughs.”

“I am co-hosting this whole she-bang,” Elle adds. “Not only do I get to do it with my buddy Dierks, I also get to see all these incredible performances and be a part of a big party!”

The “CMA Fest” ABC special will revisit some of the most unforgettable performances from the festival. Filmed at Nissan Stadium, the show will provide a front-row seat to mainstage performances from Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and a slew of other stars.

The special airs on August 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It’ll be available to watch the next day on Hulu.

