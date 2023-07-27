Reba meets Lainey for the first time: “I’m just so proud of you”

ABC/Larry McCormack

Lainey Wilson got to meet country icon Reba McEntire for the first time, and it was a pretty sweet moment.

“Y’all…what even? This was one of those pinch me moments. I am such a fan of @reba as not only an artist, but just for the incredible person she is…talk about a dream come true,” Lainey captions the Instagram reel of their backstage meeting at this year’s CMA Fest.

“You mean so much to me. You have, you have. For real,” Lainey tells Reba, who then shares some affirmative words in return.

“Well, congratulations on everything you’ve been doing. I’m just so proud of you,” she tells the already-moved “Heart Like A Truck” singer.

You can watch this sweet moment in full on Lainey’s Instagram.

