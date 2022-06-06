Reba McEntire, Johnny Cash & more to be featured in the Circle Network’s ‘Austin City Limits: Country’

ABC/Chris Hollo

Country fans will get to take a walk down memory lane in a new series about Austin City Limits.

Circle Network is partnering with ﻿ACL to present the 12-episode series Austin City Limits: Country, going back into the ACL vault to air episodes from decades prior.

Circle has acquired the licensing to several episodes featuring country music greats, including Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, Reba McEntire and George Jones, which will air throughout the course of the series this summer.

Narrated by Rodney Crowell, the show will offer insight into each artist’s career at the time, as well the remastered ACL performances that haven’t aired since their original broadcast and never-before-scene interviews.

The first episode in the series is the late Charlie Daniels‘ performance on ﻿ACL ﻿in 1976, where he performed his signature hits “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” and “Long Haired Country Boy.” In a re-airing of Reba’s episode from 1987, fans will get to see her sing “Whoever’s in New England,” while the Johnny Cash episode sees him teaming up with his wife June and The Cash Family in 1987 in his only appearance on ﻿ACL, ﻿where they sang his legendary hits “Ring of Fire,” “I Walk the Line” and “Folsom Prison Blues.”

Kris Kristofferson, Emmylou Harris, Hank Williams Jr. and more are also featured in the series, which will air Wednesday nights on the Circle Network beginning June 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

