Raised on romance: Why the spirit of Valentine’s Day runs in Chris Young’s family

RCA Records

When it comes to the most romantic Valentine’s Day gesture ever, Chris Young says that’s not a competition he ever plans to enter.

That’s because he got to witness someone hitting it out of the park when he was just a kid.

“There’s no way I can ever top this. I cannot top this,” Chris declares. “Whenever I talk about my dad, I’m actually referring to my stepdad because my mom was a single parent for a while.”

“He asked her to marry him on Valentine’s Day, and then had me and my sister come down to ask for our permission,” he recalls. “So he wins. There’s nothing I can do about that, like, come on!”

Of course, Chris has had plenty of hit love songs, with his latest one, “Looking for You,” climbing the chart now.

