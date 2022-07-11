Priscilla Block unveils new dates for her Welcome to the Block Party Tour

Mercury Nashville

Priscilla Block is keeping the party going.

The “Just About Over You” singer will set off on the second part of her first headlining trek, the Welcome to the Block Party Tour. The viral TikTok star will play 16 cities across the U.S., beginning on October 13 in Liberty Township, Ohio and continuing on to Chicago, Nashville and Columbus, Ohio before wrapping at the Music Farm in Charleston, South Carolina on November 19.

“SURPRISE SURPRISE. This spring was absolutely wild- so it only makes sense to go back out!” Priscilla writes on Instagram, adding in a statement that “fans absolutely blew me away earlier this year.” “There were so many places that we didn’t get to the first time around, so I can’t wait to give the fans this second round of shows! See y’all on the road.”

The first leg of the trek took place from February through April. The tour is named after her debut album, Welcome to the Block Party. The project was released in February and featured her debut single, “Just About Over You,” which reached the top 20 on country radio.

Tickets go on sale to the public on July 15.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.