Pay tribute to George Strait with a King of Country Music T-shirt

George Strait fans: Need a new T-shirt to add to your collection? Well, you’re in luck. George has teamed with Wrangler for a new “The King of Country Music” T-shirt.

Priced at $24.99, the asphalt-colored tee features George’s face against the American flag and “George Strait” and “The King of Country Music” embossed above and below it, respectively.

If you want to complete the Western look, you can also grab a pair of Wrangler jeans from the George Strait collection.

You can purchase your George Strait T-shirt now at wrangler.com.

