“Party of three”: Jon Pardi and wife Summer reveal the sex of their baby

Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, are expecting a baby girl.
Summer made the announcement on Instagram in a gender reveal that opens with a flashback to when she surprised Jon with the news and includes a clip of a sonogram.
Throughout the video, Summer is seen wearing various pink gowns and receiving a bouquet of pink roses from her husband. Summer also hands her husband a pink toy bunny, and he can be seen holding her baby bump.
“Baby Pardi is a girl,” she writes at the end of the video against a pink backdrop, adding in the comments, “our little Pardi, party of three.”
Summer also shared on her Instagram Stories that her friend threw together a gender reveal party last minute, where they unveiled the news to family and friends by popping a balloon that spewed pink confetti.
The couple announced last month that they’re expecting their first child. The baby is due in February 2023.
