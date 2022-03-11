Parker McCollum’s probably not going to sing at his wedding: “It’s my day off”

Rich Fury/Getty Images for ACM

Fresh from his New Male Artist of the Year win at the ACM Awards, Parker McCollum’s got another big moment to look forward to: His wedding to his fiancée, Hallie Ray Light, is just a few weeks away.

The singer has drawn plenty of musical inspiration from his love life in the past, and he’s even got a song titled after his bride-to-be’s name. But Parker won’t be taking the stage to sing at his own wedding — unless the price is right, he jokes.

“Yeah, it’s my day off,” he explained backstage at the ACMs. “I told my fiancée’s dad, I said, ‘Man, if you wanna write that check, I’ll sing.’ But I don’t think I’m going to.”

Parker may not be singing at his wedding, but his voice is certainly in demand at country radio. His current single, “To Be Loved By You,” is in the number-two spot on the country chart. If it hits #1, it’ll be his second chart-topping hit, followed by his breakout debut, “Pretty Heart.”

