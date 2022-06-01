Parker McCollum says Eric Church is “class act top to bottom” after opening for him in Milwaukee

Katie Kauss/Getty Images

Parker McCollum’s got nothing but good things to say about Eric Church.

The rising country star was the opening act for Eric’s American Family Field show in Milwaukee over Memorial Day weekend, on a bill that also included Brothers Osborne. After the show, Parker felt so moved by how the headliner treated him that he jumped on social media to tip his hat to Eric’s tour-boss style.

“His entire crew treated us like we were headlining,” Parker gushed on Instagram, posting some snapshots of the show. “Unbelievably polite and accommodating the entire day. Even Eric himself took the time to say hello and make sure we were taken care of.”

While it might seem like a small kindness, that means everything to an opening act, he said. “They chose to make us feel like it was our show too…in a Major League Baseball stadium. Class act top to bottom. What a day!” Parker added.

As a tour boss, The Chief is setting the bar high for Thomas Rhett: Parker’s joining TR’s Bring the Bar to You Tour this summer.