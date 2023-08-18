Old Dominion taps Megan Moroney for “Can’t Break Up Now”

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Old Dominion has enlisted Megan Moroney for their brand new duet, “Can’t Break Up Now.”

The group’s Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen penned the midtempo tune with Emily Weisband and Tofer Brown.

“We wrote this song years ago and we’ve been hanging on to it just kind of waiting for the right voice to appear,” shares Matthew, before recounting how why they invited Megan to join on the song.

“We’ve sent text messages back and forth and had many conversations about, maybe this person would be right, maybe this person would be right, and we never could find something that we all were like, ‘You know what, that’s the right voice,’ until Megan Moroney showed up and ‘Tennessee Orange’ became a big hit, and we all became fans along with the rest of the world,” Matthew recalls.

“Her voice is so honest and pure, and we thought, you know, maybe she would be interested in doing the song with us,” he explains. “And to be honest, the demo vocal [that] Emily Weisband [recorded] was so good that it was tough to imagine anyone else doing it until Megan came in and really nailed it.”

“Can’t Break Up Now” is the latest preview of Old Dominion’s forthcoming new album Memory Lane, due out October 6.

