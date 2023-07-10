Old Dominion on the success of “Memory Lane” + trusting their gut

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Old Dominion‘s “Memory Lane” is fast approaching the summit of the country charts.

Releasing it as a single was a unanimous decision for the reigning CMA Vocal Group of the Year, recalls the band’s Trevor Rosen.



“Man, I think that rose to the top of our minds just because it was all our favorites. You know, you sit there and try to scientifically determine what you think is the best idea, [but] ultimately [it] just boils down to the song that we want to turn on when we get in the car and listen to,” Trevor tells ABC Audio.

So what made “Memory Lane” single material?

“I think it had a fresh sound and we just loved it, so we put it out,” Trevor says. “That’s how we started just in the beginning, by trusting what we liked the most and hoping that other people would follow suit. And it definitely has been happening on this one.”

“Memory Lane” is the title track of Old Dominion’s eight-song EP, which arrived in June.

The group is slated to kick off the fall leg of their headlining No Bad Vibes Tour in September.



