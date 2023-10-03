Old Dominion + Megan Moroney drop “Can’t Break Up Now” video

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Old Dominion and Megan Moroney have released the music video for their new duet, “Can’t Break Up Now.”

The visualizer features Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey and Megan singing their individual parts of the song, before coming together onstage for a performance with the band.

“These songs are yours once we release them, so our attitude about videos is to not make it about us. We know we’re the source, but it’s really more about creating a sense of the feelings to allow y’all to find yourselves in this music,” Old Dominion shares on Instagram.

“While we didn’t want to be literal with this video, we also didn’t want to throw away the obvious part of the song,” they add. “These two people share way too much to just walk away from it. Thank you to our directors @masontallen and @nicki__fletcher for bringing that vision to life!”

“Can’t Break Up Now” is off Old Dominion’s forthcoming album, Memory Lane. The record drops Friday, October 6, and is available for presave and preorder now.

