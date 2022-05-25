Old Dominion keeps the pop-up shows rolling with Nashville stop this weekend

ABC

Old Dominion is headed home to Nashville this weekend, where they’ll play the city’s Bridgestone Arena as part of Kenny Chesney’s 2022 Here and Now Tour.

But while they’re in town, the band is planning something special: a free pop-up show.

It’s not the first time in recent weeks the group has planned a small, free show for fans at the cities they visit on tour. Old Dominion threw a pop-up show in Atlanta last weekend; they’ve also hit small stages in St. Louis, Charlotte and Tampa.

“One night in our hometown just isn’t enough, so you know what we’ve gotta do …” the band wrote on social media, along with a video of frontman Matthew Ramsey dropping some details about what they’ve got planned.

Old Dominion’s Nashville pop-up show is set for Friday, and you can find the location details by heading to ODPopUp.com.

