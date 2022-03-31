“Nightfalls”: Keith Urban’s new song celebrates the return of live music

ABC

Keith Urban’s got big tour plans in 2022, and that’s not something he’s taking for granted. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, he and the rest of the country music world found themselves unexpectedly grounded, unable to play shows for the next couple of years.

Now, Keith’s set to return to the stage with his The Speed of Now World Tour, which begins in June and will carry him well into November.

The singer’s excitement about returning to the road is clearly apparent in his just-released new song, “Nightfalls.” Its lyrics could easily apply to the butterflies of new romance, but for Keith, the song also speaks to his excitement about being back with his fans live and in-person.

“Two summers have gone by without touring and the desire to have that feeling again inspired every part of creating this song,” Keith says on Twitter.

“Nightfalls” follows Urban’s September 2020 album, The Speed of Now Part 1. In addition to his lengthy touring schedule, Keith is also currently in Vegas for his Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas residency.

