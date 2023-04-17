New Old Dominion song, “I Should Have Married You,” dropping Friday

Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville

Old Dominion is slated to release a brand new song, “I Should Have Married You,” on Friday, April 21.

“There must be a lot of people out there that either need to hear this or need to say it,” shares lead singer Matthew Ramsey, who wrote and produced the track with Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung, Brad Tursi and Shane McAnally.

“If you dance hard enough and sing loud enough, maybe the regret will go away! So crank up ‘I Should Have Married You’ this Friday – and thank you for hounding us about this one since we teased it a few months ago!” Matthew adds.

A press release also offered a peek at the song’s retrospective lyrics: “That’s just the way it goes/ I should have seen it through/ I should have let you know/ I should have said I do/ Back when I still had the chance, yeah/ I should have married you.”

Old Dominion’s latest set of music is their Memory Lane (Sampler), which arrived in January. The four-song EP includes the title track, which is number 17 and climbing on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.