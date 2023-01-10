New music from Chris Young is just days away

Sony Music Nashville

Chris Young‘s gearing up to unleash his first new music since his latest #1.

“’Looking For You’ and ‘All Dogs Go To Heaven’ drop this Friday,” the Tennessee-born hitmaker teased on social media, calling the new tracks “two of my favorite songs I’ve written.” The post also includes a brief instrumental hook from one of the songs.

Chris notched his 13th #1 back in August, as he and Mitchell Tenpenny topped the chart with “At the End of a Bar.”

This is also likely the first glimpse at Chris’ ninth album, the follow-up to 2021’s Famous Friends; the title track with Kane Brown was also a CMA- and ACM-nominated #1 song.

