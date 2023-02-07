Nate Smith will have another “Whiskey on You” as his debut sticks around at #1

Arista Nashville

Newcomer Nate Smith is setting a bit of a record as he spends his second week at #1 with “Whiskey on You.” It’s the first time a debut single has stuck around at the top of the chart since Jimmie Allen did so in 2018 with “Best Shot.”

Smith isn’t taking it too seriously, though. “Been a rough couple weeks,” he posted on Instagram with the news. “SOOOOOOO thankful.”

His self-titled debut album was set to come out February 17, but it’s been pushed back to April 28 so Nate will be on the road when the new music arrives. His first major tour appearance comes May 4 when he hits the road on Thomas Rhett‘s Home Team 23 Tour.

