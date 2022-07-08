Nashville notes: Travis Denning, Zac Brown Band + Cody Johnson and more

Travis Denning has a new EP on the way called Might As Well Be Me. The six-song collection is due out August 5, but you can listen to one new track, “Buy a Girl a Drink,” right now.

Zac Brown Band have announced the next duet to come off the deluxe version of their The Comeback album. The track is a version of “Wild Palomino” that features Cody Johnson. It’ll be out next Friday, July 15.

Jelly Roll joined Craig Morgan on the Grand Ole Opry stage on Thursday night, and the pair gave an emotional performance of Craig’s “Almost Home.” It was a full-circle moment for the rising star, who cites Craig as one of his musical heroes.

