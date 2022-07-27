Nashville notes: Tim McGraw merch, Barbara Mandrell’s 50th Grand Ole Opry anniversary + more

Ahead of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix event next month, Tim McGraw has a special T-shirt available in his merch store: a vintage-inspired McGraw NASCAR tee.

Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans and more will perform at a ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of Barbara Mandrell’s induction to the Grand Ole Opry this Saturday, July 30. The living legend will attend both shows that day. Tickets are available now.

American Idol champ Laine Hardy returned to social media this week to debut an unreleased new song called “Party I Can Play.” It’s his first appearance on social media since April, when he was arrested and accused of planting a recording device in an ex-girlfriend’s dorm room.

