Nashville notes: ‘The Voice’ returns with Reba + Martina McBride’s ‘Eleven (Deluxe)’

Season 24 of NBC’s The Voice premieres Monday, September 25. Country icon Reba McEntire will make her debut as a coach and join returning coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan. Be sure to tune in.

Martina McBride is set to release a deluxe edition of her 2011 album, Eleven. It’ll feature four tracks that were previously only available on the Target Exclusive version of the record. “When I released this record 12 years ago, I added four exclusive tracks to the Target CD. I’m sure some of you still have that CD. I know I have mine! I always felt that a day would come when I’d want to share them freely with the world and that day is coming…soon,” says Martina. Eleven (Deluxe) can be preordered now.

Emily Ann Roberts has dropped her debut album, Can’t Hide Country. This 13-song project is produced by Trent Willmon and includes a collaboration with Vince Gill and Ricky Skaggs on “Still Searching.” “From celebrating the little things in life to a love beyond my wildest dreams, to anthems for all the ladies in my life about standing up for what they deserve in a relationship, to songs of encouragement to know you’ve got a reason to keep on going, this album takes you through so many emotions and seasons we face in life,” Emily shares.

