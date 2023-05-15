Nashville notes: The Cadillac Three & Friends at CMA Fest + Jordyn Shellhart’s “Joni”

Celebrate CMA Fest with The Cadillac Three & Friends on Friday, June 9. Hosted and headlined by The Cadillac Three, the one-night event includes performances from Elvie Shane, Tenille Townes, Boy Named Banjo, Randy Rogers Band and other special guests. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster now.

Jordyn Shellhart has dropped her moody new song, “Joni.” The track serves as the final preview of her Warner Music Nashville debut album, Primrose, which drops Friday, May 19.

Brandy Clark‘s new tune, “Northwest,” is out now. The song will be featured on her upcoming self-titled record, arriving Friday, May 19.

