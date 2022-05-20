Nashville notes: Ronnie Dunn, Chris Janson + more

Ronnie Dunn, one half of Brooks & Dunn, has announced his next solo album. Called 100 Proof Neon, it’ll be out July 29.

Chris Janson released a performance video for his new song “Keys to the Country” this week. The track comes off his latest studio album, All In.

Breland, Shy Carter and others will take part in a June 10 panel at the National Museum of African American Music during CMA Fest 2022. The panel will shed light on the new film For Love & Country, which features the panel participants. The movie will be screened on June 10 and 11 at the museum’s Roots Theater.

