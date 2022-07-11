Nashville notes: Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes is “Blue” & more

Presale tickets for Reba McEntire‘s fall tour go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. Fans have to sign up for her email list by 12 a.m. ET Tuesday to be eligible for the presale.

Presale tickets for Priscilla Block’s Welcome to the Block Party Tour are available Tuesday. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday.

To celebrate the 26th anniversary of LeAnn Rimes‘ debut album, Blue, the Grammy Museum is releasing a video interview with LeAnn about her performance at the 1997 Grammys, where she became the youngest and first country artist to win Best New Artist.

Tanya Tucker has joined the lineup for the Born & Raised Festival in Oklahoma, taking place Sept. 16-18. The “Delta Dawn” singer will perform on Sept. 17, a bill that includes Brothers Osborne, Cody Jinks and more.

