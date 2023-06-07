Nashville notes: Randy surprises Josh + Anne Wilson’s “Seventh of June”

Randy Travis surprised Josh Turner at the Grand Ole Opry with a plaque commemorating Josh’s new RIAA certifications. Your Man is now an RIAA-certified three-times Platinum album, while the title track is a four-times Platinum single. Check out the photo on Facebook.

New UMG Nashville signee and chart-topping country-Christian artist Anne Wilson has dropped a deeply personal new song, “Seventh of June.” The powerful number was penned by Anne, Jeff Pardo and Matthew West, and chronicles Anne’s profound grief and faith as she navigates the death anniversary of her older brother, Jacob.

Brothers Osborne have shared a special live performance video of their song “Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day).” The clip was filmed at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. Preview it on Twitter and watch the full video on Facebook.

