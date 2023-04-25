Nashville notes: Parker McCollum’s new collaboration + George Birge’s debut album

Parker McCollum will join Diplo on a track called “Lonely Long” off Diplo’s forthcoming country project, Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant. Due out April 28, the six-song set will also feature Morgan Wade and Lily Rose. Check out the album cover and track list on Diplo’s Instagram.

Jimmie Allen appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about life, overcoming a childhood stutter, musical theater and his latest album, Tulip Drive. If you missed Jimmie’s interview, watch it on YouTube.

Rising artist George Birge is releasing his debut album, Mind On You, on May 12. The 10-track record includes the viral single “Beer Beer, Truck Truck” and the title track, which is George’s current single on country radio. Preview the album cover and track list on George’s Instagram and presave it now.

