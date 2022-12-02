Nashville notes: New songs from Parker McCollum, Brett Young + more

Parker McCollum dropped his latest new song, “Stoned,” on Friday. Tickets for his 2023 headlining dates are on sale now.

Brett Young puts a new spin on his song “You Aren’t Here to Kiss Me” in an updated version that is out now. Brett is headed out on his headlining 5 Tour 3 2 1 next spring.

Darius Rucker will headline the first-ever SHOWdown Lex event next fall. Billed as an annual event taking place before a major football home game for the University of Kentucky, the first iteration will take place on October 13, 2023. Tickets start at $49.

Shane Profitt has a new song out Friday called “Country Boys.” The up-and-comer will be on tour with Chris Janson in 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.