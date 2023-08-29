Nashville notes: Neal McCoy’s “Used Car” + the Opry’s 98th birthday

Neal McCoy has released a rootsy new song, “Used Car.” The ’90s country hitmaker penned the nostalgic tune with Bobby Tomberlin and Mark Narmore.

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate its 98th birthday with four nights of shows celebrating Women of Country Music from Wednesday, October 4, to Saturday, October 7. Artists slated to perform include Lainey Wilson, Lauren Alaina and Crystal Gayle. The festivities will conclude with Sara Evans‘ Opry member induction on October 7 across two evening shows. Visit opry.com for all the details.

LANCO has announced Meghan Patrick and Willie Tate as the openers for their headlining Run, Run, Baby Tour this fall. Meghan’s currently on country radio with Michael Ray on their new single, “Spirits and Demons.” For tickets to LANCO’s fall tour, go to lancomusic.com.

