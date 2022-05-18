Nashville notes: Naomi Judd, Priscilla Block + more

Naomi Judd’s public memorial, Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration, aired on CMT Sunday, and it’s become the network’s highest rated special in two years. In under 48 hours, the televised event racked up over 16 million cumulative views across all channels. Two encore presentations of the special will take place: this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET and Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

Priscilla Block is taking her Welcome to the Block Party tour overseas for five dates this August. Head to her website for more information about the shows.

LoCash is sharing the stage with The Beach Boys at the Grand Ole Opry later this month. Set for May 27, the shows will mark the Beach Boys’ Grand Ole Opry debut. The two acts recently teamed up for LoCash’s new single “Beach Boys.”

