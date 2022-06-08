Nashville notes: Miranda Lambert, Garth Brooks + more

Miranda Lambert is making a stop on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday evening. It’s part of a busy week for the superstar, who is also performing this weekend as part of the TIME100 Gala.

Garth Brooks has set a new on-sale date for his July 23 Stadium Tour show in Buffalo. He postponed the original on-sale date due to the tragic mass shooting that took place in a supermarket in the city last month. The new sale date is Friday, June 17.

Lauren Alaina is joining forces with fashion brand Maurices to give away free pairs of jeans to CMA Fest attendees. For a limited time following the festival, fans can show their ticket at any Maurices store in exchange for a free pair of classic m jeans by Maurices. The giveaway lasts from June 18 to June 24.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.