Nashville notes: Miranda Lambert & Carly Pearce debut music videos & more

Miranda Lambert has released the video for “Strange,” which features clips from her live shows on The Bandwagon Tour and her headlining set at Windy City Smokeout festival in Chicago.

Carly Pearce has premiered the video for her single, “What He Didn’t Do.” “Bringing #whathedidntdo to life this way feels like the perfect way to end my chapter of 29,” she says.

The 11th season of Front and Center, a live concert series featuring intimate performances by artists of all genres, will feature Hank Williams, Jr. in an episode airing on November 26 on public television stations (check local listings).

The second annual “Opry NextStage Live in Concert” will feature performances by Hailey Whitters, Priscilla Block, Breland, Elvie Shane, Conner Smith, Restless Road and Nate Smith at the Grand Ole Opry on November 20. Priscilla will also serve as host. Tickets go on sale on October 14.

