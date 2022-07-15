Nashville notes: Mickey Guyton + LeAnn Rimes, the 2023 GRAMMY Awards and more

Mickey Guyton joins LeAnn Rimes and percussionist Sheila E. for “The Wild,” a new song off LeAnn’s forthcoming new album, god’s work.

The Recording Academy has officially set a date for the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony. It’ll take place February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Hillary Scott of country trio Lady A joins Christian group For King + Country for a new duet rendition of “For God is With Us.” The original version of the song was a number-one hit for the duo.

