Nashville notes: Michael Ray drops a new EP, Jeannie Seely makes Grand Ole Opry history + more

Michael Ray has announced the release of a live EP called The Warehouse Sessions. The five-song collection arrives Friday, and that same day he’s performing as part of Fox & Friends’ All-American Concert Series.

Jeannie Seely is now officially the artist who has made the most appearances on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. The country legend will celebrate her 55th anniversary as an Opry member this September.

Gary Allan has parted ways with UMG Nashville, his label home of over 25 years. On social media, the singer told fans that he’s excited about the new music that’s in store and plans to share more information soon.