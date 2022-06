Michael Ray‘s hit “Whiskey and Rain” has been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Brett Eldredge will perform the title track of his new album, Songs About You, on Good Morning America Tuesday, airing on ABC.

Nicolle Galyon has shared the song “boy crazy” off her upcoming debut album, first born. She co-wrote the track with Kelsea Ballerini and Hillary Lindsey.

