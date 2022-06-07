Nashville notes: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd go platinum, Little Big Town release video & more

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd‘s chart-topping duet, “Chasing After You,” has been certified two times Platinum by the RIAA.

Little Big Town has released the video for their new song, “Hell Yeah.”

Lanco is embarking on the headlining Low Class Lovers Tour, beginning June 16 in Ohio and concluding on October 22 in Colorado. Tickets are available here.

Gary Allan has added more dates to his Ruthless Tour, with 11 new shows taking place across the South in September and October. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

