Nashville notes: Kylie Morgan’s debut album + Restless Road’s new song

Kylie Morgan‘s debut album, Making It Up As I Go, has arrived via EMI Records Nashville. “I hope that when people hear this album, they self-reflect and love themselves in the current state they’re in,” shares Kylie. “I hope anyone who is listening sees themself within these songs and that it serves as the soundtrack to your journey.”

Restless Road has released “You Don’t Have to Love Me.” The track previews their forthcoming album, Last Rodeo, dropping October 20 via Sony Music Nashville.

Maddie & Tae are releasing an extended version of their 2020 holiday EP, We Need Christmas, October 27. The expanded set features nine songs and is available for preorder now.

