Nashville notes: King Calaway, Zac Brown + more

King Calaway put out a new song called “When I Get Home” today. Zac Brown Band frontman Zac Brown is a co-writer and producer on the track.

Country group Lanco just put out the music for their new single, “Low Class Lovers.”

Jon Langston has a new song out Friday, called “Beers Got Drank.”

Up-and-comer Lily Rose returns Friday with a new single called “I’d Be You.” It’s the first chapter of a new album cycle, following the October 2021 release of her debut project, Stronger Than I Am.

