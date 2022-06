Keith Urban will perform on the Today show’s Citi Concert Series on June 30.

Carrie Underwood is honoring Barbara Mandrell‘s 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member and will perform two shows at the Opry on July 30. Barbara will be in attendance.

Tiera Kennedy has officially released “Found It In You” to country radio as her debut single. The song is inspired by her love story with husband Kamren Kennedy.

